ZURICH Feb 1 Swiss outsourcing company
DKSH is preparing to list on the Zurich stock exchange and the
Asia-focussed firm has picked bank UBS as lead manager, Swiss
newspaper TagesAnzeiger reported on Wednesday.
DKSH, Switzerland's largest privately-held company, helps
Swiss and European companies gain a foothold and grow their
business in fast-growing Asian markets.
Sales at the Zurich-based company rose 19 percent to almost
10 billion Swiss francs ($10.9 billion) in 2010, while net
profit soared 43 percent to 121 million francs.
Without citing its sources, the paper said DKSH was ready
for a roadshow for an initial public offering as it profits from
the Asian boom.
Rumours of a listing have swirled around DKSH before. Last
year the group's chairman Adrian Keller said the firm was
constantly weighing up whether to list on the stock exchange,
the TagesAnzeiger said.
Run by Chief Executive Joerg Wolle, who served on the board
of UBS between 2006 and 2009, the group recently signed a dozen
partnership and exclusive agreements in the Asia region,
sparking speculation it was sprucing up for a listing.
DKSH, which has existed in its current form since 2002 and
employs more than 23,000 staff, could not immediately be reached
for comment.
($1 = 0.9196 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley, Editing Mark Potter)