* DKSH IPO could raise up to 900 mln Sfr
* Looking to be first major European IPO since mid-2011
* Asia focus, solid balance sheet makes group a "must have"
(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, March 8 Switzerland's DKSH, which
helps companies market and distribute goods in Asia, launched an
initial public offering that could raise 900 million Swiss
francs ($980 million) for its founding shareholders and make it
the first sizable European listing since mid-2011.
The Swiss firm, which lists the likes of Nestle, Roche and
GlaxoSmithKline among its clients, said it was offering its
shares at between 42 and 48 Swiss francs each, valuing the
company at between 2.6 billion and 3.0 billion francs.
The company expects the listing of an up to 30 percent stake
on the Swiss bourse to raise as much as 900 million francs if an
over-allotment option is exercised. The offering does not
include any new shares, but will see all existing shareholders
reduce their stakes.
Majority shareholder Diethelm Keller Holding, which owns
around 63 percent of DKSH, will remain an anchor shareholder
with a post-IPO stake of at least 46 percent, the company said.
A Zurich-based trader said the price range valued the
company fairly and said DKSH's exposure to fast-growing Asia and
its solid balance sheet made it a "must-have."
In trading on Berne Kantonalbank's grey market venue
trade-net.ch, shares in DKSH fell 13.4 percent to 55 Swiss
francs. They climbed sharply earlier this year on news of the
planned IPO, trading as high as 90 Swiss francs.
DKSH is one of two IPOs underway in Europe after several
months of drought which saw European companies put plans on ice
during market volatility brought on by the euro zone debt
crisis, rather than settle for lower pricing.
Bankers say that since investor sentiment remains wobbly,
even successful listings from DKSH and Dutch cable company Ziggo
are unlikely to lead to a flood of IPO activity, but they may
provide a boost to other firms considering taking the plunge.
More buoyant stock markets this year have already allowed
several listed companies to test investor appetite with share
sales, either raising new money or allowing major shareholders
to cut their stakes.
"We don't think the environment is as bad as people think,"
Adrian Keller, chairman of DKSH's board told a news conference.
"There is enough liquidity in the market."
DKSH's public offering would be the first sizeable listing
on the Swiss bourse since airline catering firm Gategroup
in May 2009.
Book building will take place between March 8 and March 20
and DKSH expects its shares to start trading on the SIX Swiss
exchange on March 21, 2012, the same day Ziggo is due to float
on the Amsterdam exchange.
DKSH traces its roots back to the 1860s when three Swiss
entrepreneurs sailed to Asia and built a reputation as reliable
business partners. In 2000, the Diethelm and Keller groups
joined forces before coming together with Siber Hegner to form
DKSH two years later.
The company now operates in 35 countries in the region and
is No. 1 in its sector in Asia, according to a study by Roland
Berger Strategy Consultants.
Kepler Capital Markets analyst Bettina Edmondston said there
was no comparable firm listed on the Swiss exchange that had a
similar exposure to the expanding middle classes in Asia.
"It's a brilliant business model that doesn't exist anywhere
else," Edmondston said. "They're exposed to the middle classes
and have forecast double digit profit growth. They're probably
talking more like high teens than low."
A parallel listing in either Hong Kong or Singapore could be
an attractive opportunity, but the company has no plans to do so
at present, Chief Executive Joerg Wolle said.
DKSH posted a 26 percent rise in post-tax profit to 152
million francs in 2011, while sales rose to 7.3 billion. It made
more than a third of its sales in Thailand and just over a
quarter in China.
Deutsche Bank and UBS are joint global
coordinators on the offering and are joint bookrunners with
Berenberg Bank and Credit Suisse.
The consortium also includes Credit Agricole and
the Zuercher Kantonalbank as co-lead managers.
($1 = 0.9186 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber and Kylie
MacLellan; Editing by Jane Merriman and Kate Kelland)