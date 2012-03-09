LONDON, March 9 Switzerland's DKSH, which helps companies market and distribute goods in Asia, has received enough orders for all the shares in its initial public offering, just a day after opening the order books, five sources with knowledge of the deal said.

Order books on the offering of of up to 900 million Swiss francs ($991 million), which opened on Thursday, are covered including an over-allotment option, the sources said. The offering is due to run until March 20.

The Swiss firm, which lists Nestle, Roche and GlaxoSmithKline among its clients, is offering its shares at 42 to 48 Swiss francs each, valuing the company at between 2.6 billion and 3.0 billion francs.

"The IPO enables investors to invest into a well-established company with an attractive business case and a focus on the fast growing Asian market where it benefits from the growing middle class," Sarasin equity analyst Patrick Hasenböhler said in a note. ($1= 0.9083 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Rupert Pretterklieber)