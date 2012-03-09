(Adds detail)

LONDON, March 9 Switzerland's DKSH, which helps companies market and distribute goods in Asia, has received enough orders for all the shares in its initial public offering, just a day after opening the order books, five sources with knowledge of the deal said.

Order books on the offering of up to 900 million Swiss francs ($991 million), which opened on Thursday, are covered including an over-allotment option, the sources said. The offering is due to run until March 20.

One of the sources said the offering was between 3 and 4 times oversubscribed.

"The IPO enables investors to invest into a well-established company with an attractive business case and a focus on the fast growing Asian market where it benefits from the growing middle class," Sarasin equity analyst Patrick Hasenböhler said in a note.

The Swiss firm, which lists Nestle, Roche and GlaxoSmithKline among its clients, made a presentation to a packed room of about 120 potential investors at one of Zurich's fanciest hotels on Friday.

It is offering its shares at 42 to 48 Swiss francs each, valuing the company at between 2.6 billion and 3.0 billion francs. On Berne Kantonalbank's grey market venue trade-net.ch, shares in DKSH are trading at around 52 to 55 Swiss francs.

Traders said they expected interest in the offering was being boosted by the expectation DKSH will be accepted into the Swiss Leader Index. ($1= 0.9083 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Rupert Pretterklieber. Editing by Jane Merriman)