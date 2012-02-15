ZURICH Feb 15 DKSH, a group that helps
companies to expand into new markets, plans to make its debut on
the Swiss stock exchange in the first half of this year, the
group said in a statement on Wednesday.
"This transformation of DKSH from a privately owned
enterprise into a listed group is a logical development of the
gradual opening of the company since the merger in 2002," the
group said in a statement.
UBS and Deutsche Bank are acting as joint global
coordinators and together with Berenberg Bank and Credit Suisse
as joint bookrunners for the planned IPO. The
consortium also includes Credit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank and the Zuercher Kantonalbank as co-lead
managers.
(Reporting by Katie Reid)