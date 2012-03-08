Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
ZURICH, March 8 Swiss-based DKSH said on Thursday it shares were expected to price between 42 and 48 Swiss francs as it gears up to become the first major European initial public offering since the middle of last year.
DKSH, which helps companies such as Nestle, Roche and GlaxoSmithKline market and distribute their goods in Asia, expects the listing to value the company between 2.6 - 3.0 billion Swiss francs.
Book building will take place between March, 8 and March, 20 and the company expects to start trading on the SIX Swiss exchange on March, 21, 2012.
Deutsche Bank and UBS are joint global coordinators on the offering and are joint bookrunners with Berenberg Bank and Credit Suisse.
The consortium also includes Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and the Zuercher Kantonalbank as co-lead managers. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
