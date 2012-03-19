ZURICH, March 19 Switzerland's DKSH, which helps companies market and distribute their goods in Asia, is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) at 48 Swiss francs ($52.40) per share, according to sources.

Two sources said DKSH would price at 48 francs, at the very top of an original price range guidance of 42 to 48 Swiss francs. One source added DKSH was 8.5 times oversubscribed.

DKSH is expected to price its IPO on Tuesday, making it one of the first sizeable European listings since the middle of last year. Dutch cable firm Ziggo is also expected to complete its IPO on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9161 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; writing by Caroline Copley)