BRIEF-Wuxi Taiji Industry's unit wins mechanical related project worth 2.2 bln yuan
* Says unit wins mechanical related project worth 2.2 billion yuan ($319.37 million)
Oct 2 DL Software SA :
* Acquires Flag Systems
* Says deal concerns 51 pct stake in Flag Systems
* Says to be promised oustanding stake in Flag Systems for further deal
SEOUL, April 18 South Korea's Netmarble Games Corp said on Tuesday it expects to have a war chest of some $4.4 billion for acquisitions after an imminent IPO, and plans to roll out its new blockbuster game to Japan and China this year.