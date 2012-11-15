* Aman Resort deal to be completed soon
* Wind energy sale expected by March
* Sales part of efforts to cut debt
MUMBAI, Nov 15 DLF Ltd, India's biggest
property developer, expects to complete the sale of its Aman
Resorts luxury hotel chain by the end of December as it works to
sell non-core assets to reduce its 232 billion rupees ($4.2
billion) worth of debt.
DLF has also received shareholder approval to sell its wind
energy business and expects to complete that deal by the end of
the current fiscal year ending March 31, it said in an analyst
presentation on its website on Thursday.
"We expect to complete the sale of Aman Resorts in the next
few weeks and the wind energy business in the next two to three
months," a DLF spokesman separately told Reuters.
DLF, which recently sold a plot of land in Mumbai for about
27 billion rupees to developer Lodha Group as part of its asset
divestment strategy, has been trying to sell Aman Resorts for
more than a year.
The Aman Resorts assets for sale include 22 hotels in 12
countries, but not the property in New Delhi.
Sources had told Reuters in January the hotel deal had
stalled due to lower-than-expected bids from shortlisted
companies. DLF was expecting to sell Aman Resorts for at least
$400 million, the sources had said.
DLF is in an advanced stage of "negotiation and
documentation" on the Aman Resorts transaction, the company
presentation said.
The sale of Aman Resorts and wind energy business will help
DLF achieve its target of reducing net debt to 185 billion
rupees by March 31, it said.
The company, which builds homes and offices mainly in its
key market of north India, reported a 63 percent fall in net
profit to 1.39 billion rupees for the July-September quarter
compared with 3.72 billion rupees a year earlier.
Shares in DLF rose as much as 3.7 percent on Thursday to
210.40 rupees, while the benchmark Mumbai market index
was down 0.8 percent. The stock is up more than 14 percent this
year, but lags a 42 percent rise in sector index.
($1=54.97 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Matt Driskill)