* Amanresorts being sold to Indonesia's Adrian Zecha
* Deal excludes Amanresorts' flagship property in Delhi
* DLF is looking to sell non-core assets to cut debt
MUMBAI, Dec 19 DLF Ltd, India's biggest
property developer, will sell its Amanresorts luxury hotel chain
back to original Indonesian owner Adrian Zecha for an enterprise
value of around $300 million, the company said.
The deal does not include Lodhi Hotels, Amanresorts'
flagship property in New Delhi, and is expected to be completed
by the end of February, DLF said in a statement to stock
exchanges.
DLF Global Hospitality, a subsidiary of DLF, will sell its
full stake in Silverlink, the controlling entity of Amanresorts
to the Indonesian hotelier, DLF added.
The Indian developer did not provide more details about the
financial aspects of the deal or about the shareholding of the
luxury resort chain, which was founded by Indonesian hotelier
Zecha and whose assets have grown to include around two dozen
hotels across 12 countries.
DLF had bought a controlling stake in Amanresorts in
November 2007 for about $400 million.
Amanresorts has been on the block for around two years, as
DLF seeks to sell non-core assets to reduce its 232 billion
rupees ($4.2 billion) worth of debt..
DLF's previous talks with a wide variety of suitors for
Amanresorts, including Qatar Investment Authority, LVMH
, Blackstone Group, and Starwood Capital had
failed due to differences in valuations, sources had previously
told Reuters..
DLF, which builds homes and offices mainly in its key market
of northern India, reported a 63 percent fall in net profit to
1.39 billion rupees for the July-September quarter.
The developer recently sold a plot of land in Mumbai for
about 27 billion Indian rupees ($491.80 million) to smaller
rival Lodha Group as part of its asset divestment strategy.
DLF shares were up 1.1 percent as of 0622 GMT.
Citigroup advised DLF on the sale, a source with
knowledge of the matter said.
($1 = 54.9000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Additional reporting by Henry Foy;
Editing by Rafael Nam and Muralikumar Anantharaman)