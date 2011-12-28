A man cycles past the construction site of a residential apartment building by property developer DLF Ltd. in Gurgaon January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI An affiliate of U.S. private equity giant Blackstone has bought a firm that owns a special economic zone in India from the country's top listed developer DLF Ltd and its partner for 8.1 billion rupees.

The deal comes at a time when the debt-laden sector is struggling with falling property prices as rising interest rates deter residential buyers and funding for builders becomes scarce as economic growth slows in Asia's third-largest economy.

DLF held 67 percent in the firm, DLF Ackruti Info Parks (Pune) Ltd, that owns a notified information technology-based special economic zone in western Indian city of Pune prior to the sale, it said in a statement on Wednesday, with the remainder owned by its partner Hubtown Ltd.

DLF, which had net debt of more than $4 billion rupees at the end of September, plans to sell up to $566 million worth of assets by March next year to cut debt, including its luxury Amanresorts chain in a deal set to raise around $400 million.

Ahead of the announcement, shares in DLF closed 0.7 percent higher in a Mumbai market that fell 0.92 percent.

The global real estate fund of Morgan Stanley is in talks with Mumbai-based Sheth Developers to invest $100 million to $125 million in a residential project in India's financial capital, sources told Reuters last week.

Private equity funds have invested $10.2 billion in Indian property sector since March 2006, a Nomura report said in May, of which $8.2 billion was invested during the boom years of 2006-2008.

Nomura expects private equity investors to exit roughly $5 billion of Indian property investments in the next two to three years.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)