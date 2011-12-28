* Buys firm that owns SEZ from DLF and its partner
* Indian property sector struggling with access to capital
NEW DELHI Dec 28 An affiliate of U.S.
private equity giant Blackstone has bought a firm that
owns a special economic zone in India from the country's top
listed developer DLF Ltd and its partner for 8.1
billion rupees ($153 million).
The deal comes at a time when the debt-laden sector is
struggling with falling property prices as rising interest rates
deter residential buyers and funding for builders becomes scarce
as economic growth slows in Asia's third-largest economy.
DLF held 67 percent in the firm, DLF Ackruti Info Parks
(Pune) Ltd, that owns a notified information technology-based
special economic zone in western Indian city of Pune prior to
the sale, it said in a statement on Wednesday, with the
remainder owned by its partner Hubtown Ltd.
DLF, which had net debt of more than $4 billion rupees at
the end of September, plans to sell up to $566 million worth of
assets by March next year to cut debt, including its luxury
Amanresorts chain in a deal set to raise around $400
million.
Ahead of the announcement, shares in DLF closed 0.7 percent
higher in a Mumbai market that fell 0.92 percent.
The global real estate fund of Morgan Stanley is in
talks with Mumbai-based Sheth Developers to invest $100 million
to $125 million in a residential project in India's financial
capital, sources told Reuters last week.
Private equity funds have invested $10.2 billion in Indian
property sector since March 2006, a Nomura report said in May,
of which $8.2 billion was invested during the boom years of
2006-2008.
Nomura expects private equity investors to exit roughly $5
billion of Indian property investments in the next two to three
years.