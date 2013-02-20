DLF Ltd, the country's largest realtor by market capitalisation, is looking to halve its net debt through two rounds of equity issuance in the next two-three years. This would complement the sale of three key non-core assets this year for close to Rs 4,327 crore.

As part of the strategy, DLF will undertake an institutional placement programme (IPP) by which it will sell close to 80 million fresh shares. The shares of the company closed at Rs 270 apiece on Tuesday. At this price, the share sale would fetch over Rs 2,100 crore.

"They are looking to do the share sale by March-April and they have already hired four bankers for the same," said a source who attended DLF's analyst meet after the quarterly results presentation.

Sources said four foreign investment banks have been hired, but DLF has not disclosed the names yet.A DLF spokesperson declined to comment on the story.

DLF promoters, the Singh family, held 78.58 per cent in the company as of December 31, 2012. As per SEBI listing guidelines, public listed firms need to maintain at least 25 per cent public holding and have to achieve this by June 2013. Fresh issue of 80 million shares would dilute the promoters stake to 75 per cent and help DLF meet the listing norms, besides raising cash.

The promoters also hold compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) of DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), which houses commercial realty business. In 2009, in order to create a larger entity with strong leased asset portfolio, DCCDL, a 100 per cent subsidiary of DLF, was integrated with Caraf, a promoter owned company.

Once the conversion into shares is completed and the firm is merged with DLF shares, it will again push up the promoters share holding in the parent company to more than 75 per cent. This would be handled with another round of share sale to dilute promoters' equity. There is no immediate timeline for this second leg of equity issue.

The firm, which has been trying to retire part of the heavy debt on its books, saw net debt reduce by Rs 1,870 crore during the third quarter to Rs 21,350 crore. It had previously set a target to bring this down to Rs 18,500 crore by March 31 this year.

The gross debt in the books of DLF at the end of Q3 FY13 stands at Rs 25,388 crore, compared to Rs 25,655 crore at the end of the Q2 FY13. Param Desai, research analyst with Nirmal Bang, wrote in his note to clients, "The management has given guidance of 8 million sq. ft. of steady state pre-sales over the next three years. The likely split of 8 million sq ft is 1.5mn sq ft of Gurgaon Phase V project (worth EBITDA Rs25b), 2.5mn sq ft of New Gurgaon project (worth EBITDA Rs12.5n) and 4.0mn sq ft of rest of India projects (worth EBITDA Rs17.5n)."

The analyst meet has indeed worked in the favour of DLF as most of the realty analysts on the street have upgraded the stock. The analyst meet was addressed by Rajiv Singh, vice chairman of DLF, who unveiled a roadmap for the next three years.

DLF has also reiterated that it will keep doing land acquisitions and will spend around Rs 1,500 -Rs 2,000 crore per quarter. It has also indicated that the company will focus on project launches in New Gurgaon region and also wait for land parcel to increase in value than undertake volume game for sales.

-- Copyright 2013 VCCircle.com. All rights reserved. This content/article is provided by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited and not by Reuters. All rights, including copyright, in this content/article provided by VCCircle.com are owned or controlled by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited. The content may not be copied, broadcast, downloaded and stored (in any medium), transmitted, adapted or changed in any way whatsoever without the prior written permission of Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited.