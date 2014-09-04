Nifty ends above 9,300 for first time
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
Reuters Market Eye - DLF Ltd (DLF.NS) shares fall 8.4 percent. The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday cancelled a 350-acre plot of land that DLF had acquired from Haryana, local media reported.
"The Company is awaiting a copy of the order and can offer detailed comments only pursuant to that," DLF said in a statement.
DLF says the land was for a project that was yet to be developed.
Court ruling raises concerns about increased regulatory scrutiny on the company.
But JP Morgan says impact from actual land cancellation is "cash positive." It estimates overall cost for purchased land was 25 billion rupees ($413.56 mln) of which DLF has already paid 10 billion rupees.
DLF would thus get a 10-billion refund in case of eventual cancellation, JP Morgan says.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma)
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
MUMBAI India's IRB InvIT Fund is seeking to raise as much as 46.5 billion rupees ($723.6 million) in an initial public offering next week, kicking off the first-ever listing of an infrastructure investment trust in the country.