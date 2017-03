A truck driver looks out at the construction site of a residential apartment building by Indian property developer DLF Ltd. in Gurgaon January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - DLF Ltd (DLF.NS) may miss January-March profit consensus forecasts when it reports results later in the day, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects DLF to report a profit of 1.76 billion rupees for the quarter compared with a wider consensus mean estimate of 1.90 billion rupees.

Shares in DLF are down 3.3 percent at 12:35 p.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)