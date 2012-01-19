MUMBAI Jan 19 Shares in DLF, India's largest listed developer, rose 1.3 percent, after the Economic Times reported the company is in talks to sell 18 billion rupees ($357 million) worth of non-core assets in the fiscal year that begins in April.

DLF is close to finalising a joint venture agreement with an unnamed Japanese company for the Indian developer's convention centre project in New Delhi in a deal worth 8 billion rupees, an unnamed senior DLF executive was quoted as saying.

The executive also said DLF had started negotiations with investors to raise 10 billion rupees through the sale of its wind power business.

A DLF spokesman declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)