A man rides pass an advertisement of property developer DLF Ltd. in Mumbai June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of companies facing regulatory probes extend recent falls. DLF (DLF.NS) slumps over 8 percent.

DLF shares have fallen over 15 percent since SEBI barred it from capital markets for three years on Oct. 13.

Jindal Steel and Power (JNSP.NS) down more than 7 percent on ongoing probe into coal block allocations.

(To read -- Fears for tough penalties grow as India cleans up business, click here)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)