Employees from the electricity board work on overhead cables installed in front of the residential apartments constructed by property developer DLF at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in real estate developer DLF Ltd (DLF.NS) fall 4.8 percent amid weak sentiment and on fears that demand for premium housing may be hit after the 2013/14 budget introduced a 10 percent surcharge on taxpayers with annual income of more than 10 million rupees.

"The surcharge and less abatement in service tax will hurt the disposable income and affordability for premium housing," said an analyst tracking the sector.

Other premium housing developers also fall, with Oberoi Realty (OEBO.NS) down 3.1 percent, Sobha Developers (SOBH.NS) down 2.1 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)