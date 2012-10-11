MUMBAI Oct 11 Goldman Sachs downgraded DLF to 'neutral' from 'buy', saying slower approvals could result in fewer project launches, while cutting its pre-sale estimates for India's largest property developer.

Goldman also removed DLF from its Asia-Pacific buy list and cut its 12-month target price to 224 rupees from 257 rupees.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)