BUZZ-India's Reliance Power rises; March-quarter profit surges
** Reliance posted a more-than-three-fold rise in March-quarter consol profit, according to an exchange filing on Thursday
NEW DELHI May 30 DLF Ltd., India's biggest real estate developer, reported a profit in the fourth quarter, helped by a gain from the sale of its Amanresorts luxury hotel chain.
DLF reported a consolidated net profit of 2.20 billion rupees ($37.3 million) in the January-March quarter compared with a loss of 41.9 million rupees in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue in the quarter fell 12 percent to 19.69 billion rupees as the company continues to battle a slowdown in sales of homes in a sluggish economy.
In February, DLF completed the sale of its Amanresorts luxury hotel chain back to original owner, Indonesia's Adrian Zecha, for an enterprise value of around $358 million. The deal was a part of the company's objective of divesting non-core assets. ($1 = 59.0150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah and Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Anand Basu)
MUMBAI, April 13 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday tweaked rules that trigger regulatory action against lenders who overshoot the limit on bad loans or fail to comply with capital ratios.