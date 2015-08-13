MUMBAI Aug 13 DLF Ltd, India's biggest listed property developer, posted a 5 percent slide in quarterly net profit amid a market slump due to weaker economic growth.

New Delhi-based DLF said that net profit for the April to June quarter was 1.22 billion rupees ($18.7 million), compared with 1.28 billion rupees a year ago. ($1 = 65.2386 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by David Goodman)