Sensex ends lower; posts biggest weekly gain in six
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, retreating from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in six.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in DLF Ltd(DLF.NS) fell 4.6 percent on Wednesday.
The Supreme Court has directed DLF to pay 6.3 billion rupees ($104.2 million) in penalty, imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2011, TV channels report.
CCI imposed the fine after saying DLF violated fair trade norms and abused its dominant market position, as per the TV reports.
The builder had appealed the CCI order.
DLF could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Indulal PM)
MUMBAI Federal Bank , a mid-sized private sector lender, is targeting a net interest margin of 3.25 percent in the fiscal year that began in April by focusing on growing its books, improving loan recovery and deposit portfolio, its chief executive officer said.