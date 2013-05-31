BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
MUMBAI May 31 Shares in DLF Ltd fell nearly 3 percent on Friday after India's largest real estate developer posted its first-ever quarterly net loss, weighed down by slowing home sales in a sluggish economy.
DLF reported a net loss of 41.9 million rupees ($745,000) in the January-March quarter from a net profit of 2.12 billion rupees a year earlier.
DLF shares fell as much as 2.8 percent early in session and were down 1.6 percent at 0351 GMT. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.