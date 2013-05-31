MUMBAI May 31 Shares in DLF Ltd fell nearly 3 percent on Friday after India's largest real estate developer posted its first-ever quarterly net loss, weighed down by slowing home sales in a sluggish economy.

DLF reported a net loss of 41.9 million rupees ($745,000) in the January-March quarter from a net profit of 2.12 billion rupees a year earlier.

DLF shares fell as much as 2.8 percent early in session and were down 1.6 percent at 0351 GMT. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)