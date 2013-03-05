MUMBAI, March 5 DLF Ltd, India's
biggest property developer, said its board of directors will
meet on Wednesday to consider the sale of shares to
institutional and retail investors to comply with the minimum
public shareholding rules.
DLF, 78.58 percent owned by its founders, is seeking
shareholder approval for a share sale by June to meet the market
regulator's requirement of having at least 25 percent public
shareholding, which is mandatory for Indian listed companies.
The New Delhi-based developer, founded by billionaire K.P.
Singh, is expected to sell about 81 million shares, raising
about 20.31 billion rupees ($370 million) according to Reuters
calculation based on its share price of 250.70 rupees as of
Monday's close.
Shares in DLF, which builds homes and offices predominantly
in north India, have surged more than 10 percent since the
beginning of the year, outperforming the wider market,
which is down about 2 percent.
However, the company's shares are still trading at a
significant discount to its life-time high of 1,208 rupees in
January 2008.
At 0517 GMT, shares in DLF, valued by the market at $7.76
billion as of Monday's close, were trading 1.6 percent higher at
254.65 rupees, outperforming the wider market's 0.65 percent
rise.
($1 = 54.8750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Jijo Jacob)