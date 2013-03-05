MUMBAI, March 5 DLF Ltd, India's biggest property developer, said its board of directors will meet on Wednesday to consider the sale of shares to institutional and retail investors to comply with the minimum public shareholding rules.

DLF, 78.58 percent owned by its founders, is seeking shareholder approval for a share sale by June to meet the market regulator's requirement of having at least 25 percent public shareholding, which is mandatory for Indian listed companies.

The New Delhi-based developer, founded by billionaire K.P. Singh, is expected to sell about 81 million shares, raising about 20.31 billion rupees ($370 million) according to Reuters calculation based on its share price of 250.70 rupees as of Monday's close.

Shares in DLF, which builds homes and offices predominantly in north India, have surged more than 10 percent since the beginning of the year, outperforming the wider market, which is down about 2 percent.

However, the company's shares are still trading at a significant discount to its life-time high of 1,208 rupees in January 2008.

At 0517 GMT, shares in DLF, valued by the market at $7.76 billion as of Monday's close, were trading 1.6 percent higher at 254.65 rupees, outperforming the wider market's 0.65 percent rise.

($1 = 54.8750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Jijo Jacob)