A man cycles past the construction site of a residential apartment building by property developer DLF Ltd. in Gurgaon January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in DLF (DLF.NS) surged 7.9 percent after the company's April-June earnings came in higher than expectations.

DLF, which builds homes, offices and shopping malls, said late on Monday net profit for the June quarter was 1.81 billion rupees, compared with 2.93 billion rupees a year earlier and above expectations of 1.23 billion rupees.

DLF's operating profit for the quarter was also higher than expectations, analysts said.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)