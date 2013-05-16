May 16 DLF Ltd, India's biggest real
estate company by market value, has priced its $345 million
share issue at 230 rupees each, it said in a statement late on
Wednesday.
The company had launched the issue on Tuesday and set a
price band of 222 rupees to 233 rupees. The offer was fully
covered on the day of the launch.
DLF, 78.58 percent owned by its founders, is selling shares
to meet the market regulator's requirement of having at least 25
percent public shareholding, which is mandatory for Indian
listed companies.
Shares in DLF, valued by the market at $7.5 billion, closed
at 241.75 rupees on Wednesday in strong Mumbai market.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)