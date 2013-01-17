MILAN Jan 17 Italian e-commerce and publishing
company Dmail Group has not inked any agreement to sell
assets, the company said, denying press reports that sent its
shares to a six-month high on Thursday.
In a statement, the loss-making, small-cap company said it
had not signed any preliminary or final agreement over an
eventual asset sale.
"No binding offer to buy such assets has been received by
the company," the company said.
The company, in talks over a debt restructuring deal, said
it was still assessing the possibility of selling assets, helped
by business consultancy Borghesi & Associati.
Shares in Dmail were up nearly 15 percent at 4.77 euros,
leading gainers in the Milan all-share index.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)