Sept 4 DMC Partners, a private equity firm
co-founded by three former Goldman Sachs bankers, has called off
its $2 billion investment venture targeting Russian deals amid
ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported,
citing sources familiar with the matter.
The group, which has focused on emerging markets, abandoned
the investment venture over the summer as the Ukraine-Russia
situation deteriorated, according to two people with knowledge
of the decision. (on.ft.com/1ptSaYi)
Foreign equity and bond investors who had tentatively
ventured back into Russia after a huge early-2014 selloff are
again slashing their holdings for fear of being caught in the
crossfire of Western sanctions.
Russia has fared worst among the big emerging equity markets
this year, with dollar-based losses of 13 percent.
Western sanctions imposed on Moscow for its perceived
backing of rebels in eastern Ukraine have exacerbated an
economic downturn in Russia and disrupted business for foreign
companies that had invested heavily to tap Russia's growing
middle class.
Russia's second-largest bank, VTB Bank said in
August that an economic slowdown and political tensions over
Ukraine had damaged its business. It reported an 82 percent drop
in first-half profit.
