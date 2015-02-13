BRIEF-San Miguel says q1 net income 13.83 bln pesos versus 13.54 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income 13.83 billion pesos versus 13.54 billion pesos Source text (http://bit.ly/2pv333Z) Further company coverage:
Feb 13 DMG Entertainment And Media Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2014 net profit up 58.2 percent y/y at 436.5 million yuan ($69.96 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/19eckpi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2390 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Qtrly net income 13.83 billion pesos versus 13.54 billion pesos Source text (http://bit.ly/2pv333Z) Further company coverage:
** Fish farmers Marine Harvest and Salmar expect the global supply of salmon to increase later this year, following a year-on-year drop in Q1