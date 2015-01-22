* Japanese partner offers 27.50 euros per share
* Offer values Germany's DMG at almost 2.2 bln euros
* Shares jump more than 12 percent
By Georgina Prodhan and Anneli Palmen
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 22 Shares in
DMG Mori Seiki AG jumped more than 12 percent after
its smaller Japanese partner launched a takover bid that the
businesses expect to cement the German company's position as
global market leader in machine-tool manufacturing.
Japan's DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd announced its 27.50
euro-per-share offer for all outstanding shares late on
Wednesday, pitched nearly 30 percent above the German stock's
volume-weighted average price over the past three months and
valuing the company at almost 2.2 billion euros ($2.6
billion).
The two companies have expanded their partnership over
recent years, with Tokyo-listed DMG increasing its stake in the
German business, formerly called Gildemeister, to 24.3 percent
in 2013.
The proposed takeover would be one of the biggest to date of
a German company by a Japanese peer, creating a business with a
combined workforce of 11,600 and about 3.5 billion euros in
annual sales.
The companies said the deal woul help the German business to
lift its market share to 10-15 percent from 8-9 percent, with
their top executives trumpeting expected economies of scale and
efficiency savings that would aid expansion beyond their core
domestic markets of Germany and Japan.
"I'm quite confident that by 2020 we can grow to 15 percent
(market share)," Masahiko Mori, president of DMG Mori Seiki Co
Ltd said on a conference call.
The German company's chief executive, Ruediger Kapitza,
urged shareholders to accept the offer, adding that 2015 is
likely to be more volatile than 2014. Though the company turned
in a record performance last year, Kapitza said profit margins
and orders could suffer this year.
UNDERPRICED?
By 1501 GMT the shares were up 12.4 percent at 28.76 euros,
almost 5 percent above the offer price.
Thomas Rau, equity analyst at boutique research firm
Montega, said: "For me, the offer price is clearly too low and
absolutely unattractive for the shareholders of DMG Mori AG."
He said the offer still valued the company below its peers.
According to Thomson Reuters data, the German company's
enterprise value before the offer was 6.2 times 2015 estimated
core earnings, below a median of 7.7 times for a peer group
including Jungheinrich, Krones and Kion
.
Specialising in cutting tools used in the automotive, oil,
construction and aerospace sectors, among others, DMG Mori
serves customers including such illustrious German names as
Daimler, Bosch and Siemens.
"This step may now tilt influence more towards DMG (Japan)
in what we have considered a 'merger of equals' before," DZ Bank
analyst Jasko Terzic said.
The companies said they planned to keep both their Frankfurt
and Tokyo stock market listings for the time being.
DMG Japan, which is expected to have made operating income
of about 14 billion yen ($119 million) in 2014, said it aimed to
acquire at least 50 percent of the German company's stock,
financed through a bank loan of up to 1.64 billion euros.
The offer will run from Feb. 11 to March 11, with the
results to be announced on March 16, Japan's DMG said. It
expects the deal to be completed by June.
($1 = 0.8634 euros)
($1 = 117.5900 yen)
