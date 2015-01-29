DUESSELDORF, Germany Jan 29 U.S. hedge fund Elliott has built a stake of at least 3 percent in German machine-tool maker DMG Mori Seiki AG, for which Japanese partner DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd made a takeover offer last week.

"We have received a voting rights notification from Elliott and are currently examining it," a spokeswoman for Germany's DMG told Reuters on Thursday, confirming an earlier report.

Bloomberg had cited sources as saying that Elliott Management has built up a stake in DMG Mori Seiki. Elliott declined to comment on the matter.

The spokesman for DMG declined to say how many shares Elliott held now. Under German law, investors must disclose when their holding in a company breaches certain thresholds, with the lowest being 3 percent. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Additional reporting by Myria Mildenberger; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)