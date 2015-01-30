BERLIN Jan 30 U.S. hedge fund Elliott has
obtained the right to take a stake in German machine-tool maker
DMG Mori Seiki AG, for which Japanese partner DMG Mori
Seiki Co Ltd made a takeover offer last week, the
German company said on Friday.
Elliott used share purchase agreements to gain the right to
own a 5.55 percent stake in DMG, the German company said. The
hedge fund does not directly own shares in DMG.
The 5 percent threshold was crossed on Jan. 22, DMG said.
Under German law, investors must disclose when their holding
in a company breaches certain thresholds, the lowest being 3
percent.
Japan's DMG Mori Seiki last week offered 27.50 euros ($31)
in cash for each outstanding share in DMG, valuing the company
at nearly 2.2 billion euros, DMG Mori Seiki AG Chief Executive
Ruediger Kapitza told Reuters.
($1 = 0.8857 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans)