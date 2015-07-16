BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking to set up rep offices in U.S., Australia, UAE
* Says board approves to set up representative offices in the U.S., Sydney and United Arab Emirates
FRANKFURT, July 16 Hedge fund Elliott still owns 15.16 percent of German machine-tool maker DMG Mori Seiki , it said on Thursday, after DMG put out various regulatory statements about its voting rights.
An Elliott spokesman said the statements had been prompted by internal shifts in the holding of the shares between its funds.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Says board approves to set up representative offices in the U.S., Sydney and United Arab Emirates
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $159.4 million versus $154.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qogJSP) Further company coverage: )