May 12 Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) said on Thursday Martin Morgan would step down as chief executive on May 31 and leave the group a month later, earlier than an initial plan to retire by the end of 2016.

The parent of Britain's Daily Mail named Paul Zwillenberg, who had once served as the managing director of DMGT's consumer media company, as chief executive from June 1.

Morgan's imminent departure brings an end to a spell in which he turned the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper and website into a global media firm. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)