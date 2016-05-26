Ford to cut 10 pct of its salaried workforce in North America, Asia
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.
LONDON May 26 The publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper said a downturn in the print advertising market was squeezing margins in its media business, resulting in an 11 percent drop in first-half profit and a lower outlook for the year.
Daily Mail and General Trust said the operating margin for its media business would be about 10 percent for the year, rather than remaining at last year's 13 percent.
It said the outlook for the full year was now adjusted for the change in guidance to the operating margin.
The company said print advertising revenues in the six months to end-March declined by 18 million pounds, with the market deteriorating further in the second quarter. Digital advertising grew strongly, but was not enough to close the gap, it said.
The group reported pretax profit for the period of 129 million pounds. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
LONDON, May 17 Furniture retailer IKEA Group said it would create more than 1,300 new jobs in Britain, a major investment in the UK as the country prepares to exit the European Union amid signs that the market for home improvement is showing resilience.