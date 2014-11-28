BRIEF-Orpea announces two acquisitions in Czech Republic and Austria
* Announces two major acquisitions in the Czech Republic and Austria
Nov 28 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :
* Announces capital increase of 8.0 million euros
* Number of new shares 47,049,591 at a unit price of 0,17 euro
* Says capital increase will run from December 2 to December 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces two major acquisitions in the Czech Republic and Austria
* Shares fall 12 pct; rivals down 5 pct (Adds analyst comments, shares)