Dec 22 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :

* Announces results of 8.4 million euro capital increase

* Issued 49,154,704 shares with warrants attached at unit price of 0.17 euro per share

* Money raised will be used to repay 6 million euro bond reaching maturity at end of December 2014 which financed acquisition of 72.88 pct stake in Alpha M.O.S.