BRIEF-Vital Healthcare Property Trust posts 9-mth net profit of NZ$83.4 mln
* Says unitholders will receive a Q3 distribution of 2.125 cents per unit (CPU) with 0.0628 CPU of imputation credits
Jan 14 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :
* Receives Chinese authorization for Platinum table commercialization
* Chinese license for radiology table Platinum obtained together with Chinese partner Wandong
* First Chinese orders for radiology table Platinum expected in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into a conditional partnership with acurity health group