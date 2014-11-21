BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Co sets Q2 2017 dividend of $0.52 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share
Nov 21Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :
* Announced on Thursday that it has subscribed for 1 mln euros in 1.7 million euros capital increase of Alpha MOS
* Capital increase followes reserved capital increase for DMS in Alpha Mos of 5 million euros on Oct. 28
* Diagnostic Medical Systems now holds 72.88 percent of the shares in Alpha MOS Source text: bit.ly/1BTyuJQ

* Theranos - Tender offer recapitalizing major shareholders scheduled to close May 15