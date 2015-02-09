SINGAPORE Feb 9 Singapore-listed DMX Technologies Group Ltd said on Monday it had suspended two of its executives after being told that they had been arrested by the Commercial Crime Bureau of the Hong Kong Police Force last week.

DMX Technologies said Jismyl Teo Chor Khin, its chief executive officer, and Skip Tang, chief financial officer, were arrested on Feb. 3 and subsequently released on bail. No formal charges have been laid by the Hong Kong authorities against the company or any of its officers, it added.

The Hong Kong authorities are conducting an investigation relating to events in 2008, DMX Technologies said in a statement.

It said the company had been informed of the arrests by the chief executive Teo. She could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.

DMX Technologies is engaged in software and information technology services, and has been listed on the Singapore Exchange since 2002. Three quarters of its revenue in 2013 came from China, followed by Indonesia which contributed 16 percent, Reuters data showed.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company has offices in mainland China, Macau, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, the company's website said.

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Keith Weir)