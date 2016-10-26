(Adds CEO comments)

HELSINKI Oct 26 Finnish telecom operator DNA said on Wednesday it aims to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse to expand its ownership structure and boost growth.

DNA, third-ranked behind Elisa and Telia , started to reassess a listing in June after shareholders three years ago voted against a private equity buy-out or going public.

"We are most delighted with the company's strong performance in the past few years... It is now an ideal time to develop the ownership structure of the company to support its future development," Chairman Jarmo Leino said.

The company said its largest owners, former local phone carriers, would sell some shares while a primary equity offering of 50 million euros ($54 million) was also being considered, but it did not say how many shares it was planning to sell or when.

"At this stage, we are examining investor interest as well as the market situation, so there are no decisions yet on the details," Chief Executive Jukka Leinonen said.

Access to capital markets and better visibility for the company were reasons behind the planned IPO, he said.

"The listing enables us to continue developing the company and our services... It also improves visibility, which helps in getting customers."

DNA holds a market share of 26 percent in Finnish mobile communication services, 25 percent in fixed broadband, 39 percent in cable TV and 15 percent in the business-to-business telecoms market.

Turnover last year slipped to 829 million euros from 832 million a year earlier while operating profit rose to 73 million euros last year from 26 million.

This year, the company said it expects moderate sales growth and 'significant' operating profit growth.

DNA's largest shareholders, Finda Group Oy and PHP Holding Oy, own 49.8 percent and 37.5 percent of the shares respectively.

Danske Bank and Morgan Stanley are the joint global coordinators for the planned IPO, and J.P. Morgan, Nordea and SEB are bookrunners. Lazard & Co is financial adviser to DNA.

($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Vyas Mohan and Jason Neely)