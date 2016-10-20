HELSINKI Oct 20 Finland's third-biggest telecom operator DNA will complete its review on a possible listing soon, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"The review is not yet completed... there are still few moving parts. But we've been working on this since the summer and I'd expect we will have it completed soon, it's not a question of months anymore," CEO Jukka Leinonen told Reuters by phone.

Finnish media has reported that the company would list on the Helsinki bourse this autumn.

DNA earlier on Thursday reported its third-quarter core profit increased 5 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)