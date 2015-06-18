OSLO, June 18 DNB, Norway's largest bank, will cut its mortgage lending rates following Thursday's monetary policy easing by the country's central bank, it said in a statement.

The lowest rate for premium client has been set to 2.65 percent, it added. It did not specify how much rates were reduced.

Nordic bank Nordea's Norwegian unit also set its lowest rate for premium client to 2.65 percent following the rate meeting. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)