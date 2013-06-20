ASKER, Norway, June 20 Norwegian bank DNB must increase its core capital by up to 60 billion Norwegian crowns ($10.5 billion) over the next three years, chief executive Rune Bjerke said on Thursday.

"If we are to reach the level we believe is demanded from us towards 2016, we may have to increase our capital by 40-60 billion crowns," Bjerke told a business conference.

In March, Bjerke estimated the bank's need for additional capital to be between 40-50 billion crowns until 2016.