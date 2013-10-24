OSLO Oct 24 Norway's largest bank, DNB , will not raise new equity to meet new capital requirements, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We will not get new equity. This is not a theme. We will grow organically. But we must use all means to achieve the capital requirements demanded by the authorities. We must adjust costs, revenues and assess our dividend policy," Rune Bjerke told a new conference. (Reporting by Henrik Stolen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)