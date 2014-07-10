OSLO, July 10 Loans to the shipping sector will contribute somewhat positively to Norwegian bank DNB's results in the coming quarters, after dragging down the results in the second quarter, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.

"Loans to the shipping sectors won't contribute negatively to the coming quarters. It will be contribute somewhat positively to the group's results in the coming quarters," Rune Bjerke told a news conference. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Joachim Dagenborg)