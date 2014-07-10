BRIEF-Unternehmens Invest: dividend of 0.35 euro per share
* FY earnings after taxes were marginally positive and amounted to 0.4 million euros (compared to 0.6 million euros in the previous year)
OSLO, July 10 Loans to the shipping sector will contribute somewhat positively to Norwegian bank DNB's results in the coming quarters, after dragging down the results in the second quarter, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.
"Loans to the shipping sectors won't contribute negatively to the coming quarters. It will be contribute somewhat positively to the group's results in the coming quarters," Rune Bjerke told a news conference. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Joachim Dagenborg)
FRANKFURT, April 28 Growth in bank loans to euro zone households set a fresh post-crisis record in March, while lending to companies and the supply of money also rose more than expected, fresh data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.