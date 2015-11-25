BRIEF-Novae says written premiums up 13.8 pct in Q1 at constant currency
* GWP of 354.9 mln stg (Q1 2016: 282.8 mln stg); 13.8 pct growth at constant rates of exchange during period
OSLO Nov 25 Norwegian bank DNB's planned sale of one third of its credit card portfolio has been well-received by potential buyers, Chief Financial Officer Bjoern Erik Naess told an investor conference on Wednesday.
DNB said on Nov. 6 it may offload credit cards that are currently provided through external channels, adding that the unit had assets of about 6 billion Norwegian crowns ($692.39 million).
"We've presented that to the market, with quite a lot of interest," Naess said.
Credit cards operated under the DNB brand are not part of the potential sale.
($1 = 8.6656 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 74.6 MILLION VERSUS DKK 61.0 MILLION YEAR AGO