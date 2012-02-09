OSLO Feb 9 DNB, Norway's biggest bank, aims to pay out 50 percent of its 2012 earnings in dividend next year after planning to pay out about a quarter of 2011 earnings, but the exact level will be decided later, its chief executive said on Thursday.

DNB cut its dividend in half on Thursday to retain more of its earnings and beef up capital levels, as requested by regulators. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)