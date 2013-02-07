Russian c.bank's Yudayeva: topping up reserves not priority
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 It is not a top priority of the Russian central bank to top up its gold and forex reserves, the bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Thursday.
OSLO Feb 7 Norway's DNB sees no need to cut dividends or raise equity capital through a share issue ahead of planned new regulation in Norway, its top executive said on Thursday.
"There are no plans to cut dividends or to issue new shares," Chief Executive Rune Bjerke told a news conference.
DNB on Thursday proposed to raise its dividend to 2.10 crowns per share from 2 crowns last year. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 It is not a top priority of the Russian central bank to top up its gold and forex reserves, the bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Thursday.
* Blank Check Company bison Capital Acquisition Corp files for IPO of up to $50 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qJMO3z)