Nov 27 DNB, Norway's biggest bank, will consider share buybacks and quarterly dividends once its dividend payout ratio reaches 50 percent of net income, Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said on Thursday.

State-controlled DNB earlier on Thursday said it intends to raise its dividend from next year and is eventually looking to pay out over half of its net income while holding more capital than required by regulators. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)